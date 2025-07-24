Intuitive Surgical Sees Early Wins With Da Vinci 5, Lifts FY25 Guidance As Tariff Impact Eases

New Facilities In Bulgaria And Upcoming Sites In Germany And Mexico Support Cost And Growth Strategies

 
• By Shubham Singh
The 2025 revenue growth stood at 21% supported by continued adoption of Intuitive’s robotic surgical systems and global procedural volume expansion. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Strategy

More from Business