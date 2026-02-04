Lower US Tariffs Open Export Window For Indian Medical Devices Amid China+1 Shift

Tariff Cuts In The US And EU Are Shifting Landed-Cost Dynamics For Indian Medical Device Exports And Imports.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Medical device exports from India to the US stood at $782.57m in FY25, according to the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

