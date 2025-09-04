Generics Bulletin
Monogram Sets Sept. 30 Shareholder Vote on $177M Zimmer Biomet Deal, $11M Fee If Terminated
Proxy Document Outlines $4.04 Cash Payout Plus Milestone-Based Payments Extending Through 2030.
Sep 04 2025
Shubham Singh
The merger agreement was updated on Aug. 27 to revise the definition of “Permitted Transfer” in the Contingent Value Rights (CVR) agreement, following feedback from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
