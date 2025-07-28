Generics Bulletin
Roche Diagnostics Growth Flattens As China Reforms Bite; Bets On US Manufacturing, CGM For Growth
Diagnostics Strategy Pivots To US Tech Transfer And Product Mix Evolution Post-China Disruption
28 Jul 2025
By
Shubham Singh
Matthew Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said that while China remains a key market for Roche, the pricing reforms had a heavy impact, and their effect will continue throughout 2025. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
