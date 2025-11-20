Siemens’ 30% Healthineers Spin-Off Signals $23.2 Billion Unwind As Analysts Warn Of Pressure

Direct spin-off lowers Siemens’ holding from 67% to 37%, with further reduction planned to a financial-asset level.

 
• By Shubham Singh
Siemens Healthineers name on its offices in Issaquah, WA
Healthineers carries a market capitalization of €50.6bn ($58.6bn), implying that a 30% stake is worth about €15.2bn ($17.6bn).

