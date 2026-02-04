Pink Sheet
Stryker Taps ASCs With Mako RPS As Mako 4 Drives Record Robot Installations
MAKO 4 Installations And Rising Utilization Support Stryker’s Robotics Growth As It Rolls Out A Lower-Complexity System For ASCs.
Feb 04 2026
Shubham Singh
The company’s installed base now exceeds 3,000 Mako systems worldwide. Alongside higher installations, Stryker said utilization continued to rise, supporting its leading position in US knee and hip procedures. Picture Courtesy: Stryker
