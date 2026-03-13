VBP, Reimbursement Cuts And Uncertain Outlook: How Medtech’s Biggest Players Are Reading China

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Across Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Illumina, GE HealthCare and Abbott, China has driven revenue declines, margin compression, missed targets and – in at least one case – an open acknowledgment that long-term ownership of a China-exposed division may not be the right answer. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

More from Strategy

More from Business