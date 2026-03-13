Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
VBP, Reimbursement Cuts And Uncertain Outlook: How Medtech’s Biggest Players Are Reading China
Mar 13 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
Across Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Illumina, GE HealthCare and Abbott, China has driven revenue declines, margin compression, missed targets and – in at least one case – an open acknowledgment that long-term ownership of a China-exposed division may not be the right answer. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
More from Strategy
More from Business