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Former CMS Top Official Says Brain-Computer Interface Development Outpaces CMS Coverage
Mar 30 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
Lee Fleisher, former CMO of CMS, calls for alignment between FDA approval and CMS coverage standards to ensure that patients who could benefit the most from iBCIs will have access in the future.
(Shutterstock)
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