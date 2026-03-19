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Numares Targets Kidney Transplantation “Blind Spot” With Metabolomics-Based Urine Test
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
Germany-based diagnostics company numares Health develops a metabolomics-based urine test to help doctors detect kidney transplantation rejection earlier than currently available biomarkers.
(Shutterstock)
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