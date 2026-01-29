Illumina Pins 2026 Growth On Clinical Sequencing As Research Spending Stays Constrained

Limited China Imports Resume But Broader Market Access Remains Unresolved

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Responding to questions from JPMorgan analyst Casey Woodring, Thaysen sketched out a turbulent 2025 marked by proposed US government funding cuts, geopolitical pressures, and regulatory challenges in China.

More from J.P. Morgan

More from Conferences