LSX Europe: Women’s Health Education Is The Key For Unlocking VC Investment
‘We Make Millions Because Menstrual Health Literacy Is Really Low,’ Says Flo Health CMO
Flo Health was the first femtech unicorn to be valued at over $1bn. But the company faced 49 investment rejections before reaching that status, Anna Klepchukova, the company’s chief medical officer, told the LSX World Congress Europe. THENA Capital’s Esther Reynal de St Michel Richardot talked through the firm’s gender-smart investment strategy.