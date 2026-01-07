Generics Bulletin
Gore Takes On Boston Scientific, Abbott With LAAO Specialist Conformal
Deal Is Expected To Close In Early 2026
Jan 07 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
With the deal set to close in early 2026 pending regulatory approval, Gore is positioning itself as a serious contender against well-established medtech giants.
(Shutterstock)
