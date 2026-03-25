Medtronic Expands OmniaSecure Approval to Left Bundle Branch Pacing, Raising Competitive Stakes

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
At 4.7 French, or 1.66 millimeters in diameter, it is also the smallest defibrillation lead on the market, and the only one approved for use in both adults and adolescent patients aged 12 and older, the company said. Picture Credit: Medtronic

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