Philips To Acquire SpectraWAVE To Expand Intravascular Imaging Portfolio

Transaction Enhances Philips’ Intravascular And Physiology Solutions Offering.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Philips said that the X1-FFR technology will sit alongside its OmniWire IFR pressure-sensing guidewire, offering an option for physiologic assessment in cases where guide wires cannot reach or are not appropriate to use. Picture Courtesy: Philips

More from Cardiology

More from Device Area