Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Philips To Acquire SpectraWAVE To Expand Intravascular Imaging Portfolio
Transaction Enhances Philips’ Intravascular And Physiology Solutions Offering.
Dec 19 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
Philips said that the X1-FFR technology will sit alongside its OmniWire IFR pressure-sensing guidewire, offering an option for physiologic assessment in cases where guide wires cannot reach or are not appropriate to use. Picture Courtesy: Philips
More from Cardiology
More from Device Area