Dexcom Builds Momentum Ahead of 15-Day G7 Launch, Eyes AI and G8 for Growth

AI features and simplified UI aim to attract prediabetic and wellness segments.

 
• By Shubham Singh
Jereme Sylvain, Dexcom’s CFO, said that the company is pursuing a reimbursement model resembling a monthly rental structure, similar to that used by Medicare and Medicaid programs.

