Distributors In Spotlight As OIG Highlights US Medicare’s Major Overspend On CGMs

Abbott Or Dexcom Ponder Outcomes on Future Contracting

 
• By Shubham Singh
CGM
The government watchdog’s findings from Nov. 25 showed that between July 2022 and June 2023, Medicare payments for CGMs and supplies exceeded suppliers’ acquisition costs by $377m and their estimated total costs by $70m.

