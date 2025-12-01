Generics Bulletin
Distributors In Spotlight As OIG Highlights US Medicare’s Major Overspend On CGMs
Abbott Or Dexcom Ponder Outcomes on Future Contracting
Dec 01 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
The government watchdog’s findings from Nov. 25 showed that between July 2022 and June 2023, Medicare payments for CGMs and supplies exceeded suppliers’ acquisition costs by $377m and their estimated total costs by $70m.
