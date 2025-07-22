Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtronic’s MiniMed Expands EU Uses Of MiniMed 780G And Readies For US Expansion Amid Competition
New EU approval broadens patient access ahead of diabetes unit spinoff
22 Jul 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
Medtronic’s move is likely to put pressure on Insulet and Tandem, both of which have taken differentiated paths to competing in the AID space. • Source: Medtronic
More from Diabetic Care
More from Device Area