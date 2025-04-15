Gleamer Charts Multi-Modality Future With FDA Nod And MRI Acquisitions

The French Start-up Is Laying Groundwork For A Full-Suite Diagnostic Platform Across X-Ray, CT And MRI.

 
• By Shubham Singh

ChestView, Gleamer’s newly FDA-cleared solution, is designed for chest X-ray interpretation and is the latest addition to its Gleamer Copilot suite. ChestView, which operates as a computer-aided detection system that can simultaneously detect multiple pathologies on images to support radiologists, is being rolled out in the US.

The FDA clearance expands Gleamer’s Copilot suite footprint in the US market.

