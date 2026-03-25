GE HealthCare’s Photonova Spectra FDA Clearance Heats Up PCCT Race With Siemens

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
GE HealthCare said the Photonova Spectra is designed to capture up to 50 times more data than some of its premium CT predecessors and has been positioned to spearhead a new generation of imaging products – one the company expects will eventually contribute 1% to 2% in additional revenue growth. Picture Courtesy: GE Healthcare

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