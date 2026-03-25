Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
GE HealthCare’s Photonova Spectra FDA Clearance Heats Up PCCT Race With Siemens
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
GE HealthCare said the Photonova Spectra is designed to capture up to 50 times more data than some of its premium CT predecessors and has been positioned to spearhead a new generation of imaging products – one the company expects will eventually contribute 1% to 2% in additional revenue growth. Picture Courtesy: GE Healthcare
More from Diagnostics
More from Device Area