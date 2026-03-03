Nutromics Targets Vancomycin’s Dosing Blind Spot With Continuous Drug-Monitoring Patch

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Australia-based diagnostics company Nutromics hopes to be first on the US market with a wearable patch that allows clinicians to continuously monitor hard-to-dose drugs like the antibiotic vancomycin in real time. (ADRIANLANDER/Nutromics)

