Roche Diagnostics Hit By China Reforms As Q1 Sales Remain Flat
Despite Healthcare Pricing Reforms And Volume-Based Procurement, Roche Views China As Critical Market
While Roche continues to view China as a strategic growth market, a sharp 23% decline in Chinese diagnostics sales offset gains in other regions and segments. Despite near-term headwinds, Roche is betting on strong instrument placement growth across its Core Lab, Molecular, and Near Patient Care segments to fuel future demand for consumables and services–key components of its long-term medtech strategy.