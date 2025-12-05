Generics Bulletin
Medtronic’s Hugo RAS Gets FDA Nod For Urologic Procedures, But Intuitive Still Leads, Analyst Says
Dec 05 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
The Medtronic Hugo surgical robot was cleared by the US FDA for use in urologic surgical procedures, which will compete against longstanding industry leader Intuitive Surgical.
(Medtronic)
