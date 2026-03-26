Medtronic Takes On Boston Scientific In Back Pain With ViaVerte BVNA Deal

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Under the agreement, Medtronic plans to make the minimally invasive system available this year, adding a new modality to a pain treatment portfolio that already spans spinal cord stimulation, vertebral augmentation, nerve ablation, bone tumor ablation and targeted drug delivery. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

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