Neuroethicists Advocate For More Guidelines For Neurotech

 
• By Marion Webb
  
In the rapidly evolving field of neurotechnology, particularly brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), neuroethicists are raising concerns about privacy, patient safeguards, and the need for comprehensive guidelines. These issues have become more pressing as BCI companies strive to develop devices that enable individuals who cannot move or speak to engage in daily activities ranging from communicating with loved ones to playing video games. (Shutterstock)

