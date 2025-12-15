Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Neurotechnology Progress Fuels Urgency Of Neural Data Privacy Regulation
This article, the first in a three-part series, explores legislative efforts aimed at protecting neural data, featuring expert insights from Cooley attorney Kristen Mathews.
Dec 15 2025
•
By
Marion Webb
Rapid advancements in neurotechnology are intensifying the need for clear regulations concerning neural data privacy.
(Shutterstock)
More from Neurology
More from Device Area