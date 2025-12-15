Neurotechnology Progress Fuels Urgency Of Neural Data Privacy Regulation

This article, the first in a three-part series, explores legislative efforts aimed at protecting neural data, featuring expert insights from Cooley attorney Kristen Mathews.

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Rapid advancements in neurotechnology are intensifying the need for clear regulations concerning neural data privacy. (Shutterstock)

