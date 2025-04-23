Cleveland Clinic Collaborates Successfully Across 7,000 Miles To Perform First Robotic-Assisted Focal Therapy For Prostate Cancer
Urologists at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Abu Dhabi collaborated successfully to perform the first transcontinental robotic-assisted focal therapy for prostate cancer using EDAP’s Focal One HIFU robotic system. The procedure served as proof of concept for future teleprocedures. EDAP’s CEO Ryan Rhodes told Medtech Insight other hospitals are also showing interest in this type of collaboration.