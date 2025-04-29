Exact Sciences Enters MRD Market With Oncodetect Launch But Faces Competition, Reimbursement Challenges
Analysts Voiced Cautious Optimism About Launch But Pointed Out Lingering Uncertainties
The Oncodetect test is tumor-informed, tracking up to 200 circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) variants. It delivers simple “detected” or “not detected” results alongside quantitative data to guide adjuvant therapy decisions, monitor treatment response, and detects up to 200 ctDNA variants identifying signs of colorectal cancer recurrence up to two years earlier than imaging.