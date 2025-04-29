Exact Sciences Enters MRD Market With Oncodetect Launch But Faces Competition, Reimbursement Challenges

• By Shubham Singh

The Oncodetect test is tumor-informed, tracking up to 200 circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) variants. It delivers simple “detected” or “not detected” results alongside quantitative data to guide adjuvant therapy decisions, monitor treatment response, and detects up to 200 ctDNA variants identifying signs of colorectal cancer recurrence up to two years earlier than imaging.

The commercial launch of Oncodetect, announced 22 April, came in line with Exact Sciences’ previously communicated timeline for a second-quarter 2025 rollout, but notably without securing Medicare coverage.

