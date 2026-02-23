Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Grail’s Galleri Misses Primary Endpoint in NHS Trial, FDA Review Now In Focus
Feb 23 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The Galleri test also showed enhanced Stage I/II identification for aggressive cancers lacking routine screens, alongside an average time to diagnosis of 46 days and low false positives (0.4%). Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock
More from Oncology
More from Device Area