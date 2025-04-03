AI-Powered Robotics: Monogram Bets On ‘Active’ Assistance With FDA-Cleared Robotic Knee System To Outperform Stryker’s Haptics
Monogram Is Integrating Refinements Into System, Particularly In The Cutting Mechanism
Beyond the US market, Monogram is actively pursuing regulatory approvals abroad, with India as a key target. The company has partnered with Shalby Hospitals, one of India’s largest orthopedic hospital networks, to conduct clinical trials and accelerate regulatory clearance in the region.