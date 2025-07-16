CDX Medical Technologies Secures $2.5M To Advance Smart ECMO Platform Toward FDA Approval

Joe Kiani Joins Board As Firm Prepares For FDA Submission And Commercialization

 
• By Shubham Singh
Over the next 12 to 18 months, CDX aims to achieve two major milestones: Working with the FDA to obtain approval for its ECMO pump and collaborating with lead clinical sites to initiate first-in-human use. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

