Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Endo Tools, Fujifilm Partner to Fast-Track Endomina Rollout Across MEA Region
Endo Tools Eyes Broader Applications For Endomina Including Reflux And Tumor Resection Beyond obesity.
10 Jul 2025
•
By
Shubham Singh
The endomina platform allows endoscopists to reduce the volume of the stomach through an oral procedure, without external incisions. Picture Courtesy: Endo Tools
More from Surgery
More from Strategy