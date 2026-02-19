Medtronic Wins FDA Clearance For Stealth AXiS, Targets Spine Robotics Growth

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
Medtronic said the goal of the Stealth Axis System is to allow hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to perform spine surgeries without relying on multiple standalone technologies, while supporting a range of surgeon preferences and clinical complexities. Picture Credit: Medtronic

