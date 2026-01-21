Abbott Wins CE Mark For Dual-Ablation Catheter In Increasingly Competitive AFib Ablation Market

 
• By Marion Webb
  
Abbott received the CE mark for TactiFlex Duo, a dual-ablation catheter used for treating patients with atrial fibrillation, competing against already approved products by Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson alongside a growing number of smaller entrants. (Shutterstock)

