Abbott Embeds Libre Glucose Data In Epic EHR, Expanding Digital Health Footprint

This Comes After Medtronic Filed For 510(k) Clearance From US FDA For An Interoperable Insulin Pump Designed To Work With CGMs

 
• By Shubham Singh

Through this partnership, data stored in LibreView – Abbott’s cloud-based diabetes data management system – can automatically flow into Epic, allowing clinicians using Epic to view a patient’s CGM data before, during and after visits without toggling between systems or requesting manual uploads.

For Abbott, the new data integration with Epic looks like more than a product enhancement and could mean that the company has broader ambitions in digital health. (Shutterstock)

More from Digital Technologies

More from Device Area