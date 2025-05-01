Abbott Embeds Libre Glucose Data In Epic EHR, Expanding Digital Health Footprint
This Comes After Medtronic Filed For 510(k) Clearance From US FDA For An Interoperable Insulin Pump Designed To Work With CGMs
Through this partnership, data stored in LibreView – Abbott’s cloud-based diabetes data management system – can automatically flow into Epic, allowing clinicians using Epic to view a patient’s CGM data before, during and after visits without toggling between systems or requesting manual uploads.