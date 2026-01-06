Abbott’s Libre Assist Pushes CGM AI Upstream, Challenging Dexcom’s Post-Meal Logging Strategy

Libre Assist’s Predictive Pre-Meal Guidance Is A New Front Against Dexcom’s Analytics-Driven Approach

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
The feature is embedded directly within the Libre app, offered at no additional cost and does not require a separate prescription, which Abbott says is intended to support broad adoption. Picture Credit: Abbott

More from Digital Technologies

More from Medtech Insight