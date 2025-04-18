J&J Survey: Clinician Burnout And Aging Populations Drive Demand For AI And Robotics In Future Health Care
A Global Pulse Check Finds Optimism In AI, Robotics And Data-Driven Solutions For Aging Care.
According to a survey of health care professionals by J&J, over 45% of surveyed respondents reported experiencing symptoms of burnout, including emotional exhaustion and reduced sense of personal accomplishment. This affects not just clinicians, but also the quality and safety of care they deliver. Most clinicians (72%) say that data and technology could significantly help alleviate this burden.