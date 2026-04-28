ThinkTrends’ Agentic AI Goes Live At FDA, Processing Adverse Event Reports At Scale

 
• By Dr. Phalguni Deswal
  
Digital concept art featuring FDA text in a hexagon with icons representing AI, security, health, and regulatory compliance on a dark blue network background.
Under Makary, the FDA has expanded its AI capabilities, deploying agentic AI for tasks including premarket product reviews, post-market surveillance and inspections, signaling an internal culture shift toward continuous AI innovation. (Shutterstock)

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