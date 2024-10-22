‘Unicorn’ Startup Owkin On EU’s AI Act, Funding Needs: ‘Europe Doesn’t Want To Be Under-Competitive’

 
• By Natasha Barrow

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act, the first official AI regulation globally, entered into force on 1 August 2024. Two months on, Medtech Insight sits down with AI diagnostic startup Owkin’s chief diagnostic officer Meriem Sefta, and senior vice president of public affairs and impact Yedidia Levy-Zauberman, to discuss how the company is adapting to the EU AI Act, the opportunity it presents, and what is needed next for AI deployment in the EU.

EU AI Act
EU AI Act (Shutterstock)

More from AI

More from Policy & Regulation