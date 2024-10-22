‘Unicorn’ Startup Owkin On EU’s AI Act, Funding Needs: ‘Europe Doesn’t Want To Be Under-Competitive’

The EU Artificial Intelligence Act, the first official AI regulation globally, entered into force on 1 August 2024. Two months on, Medtech Insight sits down with AI diagnostic startup Owkin’s chief diagnostic officer Meriem Sefta, and senior vice president of public affairs and impact Yedidia Levy-Zauberman, to discuss how the company is adapting to the EU AI Act, the opportunity it presents, and what is needed next for AI deployment in the EU.