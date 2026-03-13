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Stryker Cyberattack Disrupts Order Processing And Manufacturing Across Global Operations
Mar 13 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The company, which has 56,000 employees and operations in 61 countries, said its investigation is ongoing and it is working with law enforcement and government agency partners to share intelligence about the incident as its investigation develops. • Source: shutterstock.com
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