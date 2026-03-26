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No Subscription, No Compromise: Ultrahuman Returns To US Market With Ring Pro To Take On Oura
Mar 26 2026
•
By
Shubham Singh
The new device claims up to 15 days of battery life, with the PRO Charging Case adding up to 45 more days. Customers who preorder the Ring Pro in the US will also receive the Ultrahuman Pro charging case. Picture Courtesy: Ultrahuman
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