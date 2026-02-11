Pink Sheet
Solace Health Raises $130M In Series C Round Bringing It To $1Bn Valuation
Feb 11 2026
•
By
Marion Webb
breaking news
Solace Health operates a digital platform that connects patients with health care advocates, such as nurses, physician assistants, social workers and other licensed clinical staff, to help individuals navigate the complex US healthcare system.
(Shutterstock)
