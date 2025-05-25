India-UK Free Trade Agreement Sets Stage For Medtech Growth, But Industry Demands Safeguards
Tariff Relief And Innovation Incentives Welcome, But Stakeholders Urge Origin Enforcement To Protect Domestic Market.
Announced after three years of negotiation, the FTA eliminates tariffs on 99% of Indian product types, covering nearly all trade value, and reduces tariffs on 90% of UK products. Although not yet formally signed, the deal is being positioned by the Indian government as “transformative,” with an estimated economic impact of $6.4bn for the UK alone by 2040.