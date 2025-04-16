Keeping Germany’s Medtech Industry Apprised, Advised and Incentivized in Turbulent Times
Health System Decision-Making On Cusp Of Change: BVMed Sees Opportunities
A change of government, hospital reform and a drive towards healthcare digitization are keeping German medtech manufacturers on their toes. Making the MDR more user-friendly and winning support for a medtech strategy are arguably bigger priorities. US export tariffs have also pushed their way onto the agenda. BVMed chief executive Marc-Pierre Möll puts it all into context.