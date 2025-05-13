UK Medtech Regulators Must Ensure Certainty So Businesses Can Plan Their Futures
Innovators Still Await The Broad-Scale Adoption System Ecosystem That Rewards Research
With medtech businesses typically managing investment cycles on a three- to five-year basis, local regulatory processes and forward costs of market entry must offer an attractive environment in which companies can plan for growth, says McDermott Will and Emery’s partner and head of healthcare and life sciences, Sharon Lamb. Broad-scale improvements to NICE’s evaluation offerings would similarly enhance the UK’s value to innovators.