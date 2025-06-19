India’s MedTech Future Hinges On Regulatory Reform And Global Alignment: MTaI’s Pavan Choudary

Medtech Insight Sat Down With Trade Group Head Pavan Choudary To Discuss FTAs, US Tariffs, Regulatory Harmonization And Ban On Import Of Refurbished Products

 
• By Shubham Singh

In this in-depth interview with Medtech Insight, Pavan Choudary unpacks the implications of recent free trade agreements (FTAs) such as India’s with the UK, the potential fallout from new US tariffs on Indian device exports, and the pressing need for regulatory harmonization.

Offering a clear-eyed view of both opportunities and challenges, Choudary lays out a pragmatic road map for India’s medtech industry to scale globally while remaining responsive to domestic healthcare needs.

