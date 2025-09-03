Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Salient Bio Raises £2.35M For March 2026 Rollout Of At-Home IBD Microbiome Test
Diagnostic Powered With Rich Dataset From Start-up’s Existing Wellness Test
Sep 03 2025
•
By
Natasha Barrow
Salient Bio and Thena Capital team. Left to right: Esther Richardot Reynal de Saint-Michel, Marta Ciechonska, Pamela Walker Geddes, Miles Priestman and Tatum Yount Getty.
More from Interviews
More from Startups & SMEs