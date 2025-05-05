Subsense Develops Nonsurgical, Nanoparticle-Based Brain-Computer Interface For Neurological Disorders
‘They’re developing the ingredients, we’re cooking the recipe,’ Subsense neurotech lead Cyril Eleftheriou says about the start-up’s collaborations with leading academic institutions to develop a nonsurgical brain-computer interface.
Neurotechnology start-up Subsense came out of stealth with $17m in seed funding to develop a nonsurgical, nanoparticle-based brain-computer interface. Medtech Insight spoke with the firm’s new neurotech lead Cyril Eleftheriou about the technology and its potentially wide applications for treating Parkinson’s, epilepsy, inner speech decoding, and more.