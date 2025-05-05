Subsense Develops Nonsurgical, Nanoparticle-Based Brain-Computer Interface For Neurological Disorders

‘They’re developing the ingredients, we’re cooking the recipe,’ Subsense neurotech lead Cyril Eleftheriou says about the start-up’s collaborations with leading academic institutions to develop a nonsurgical brain-computer interface.

 
• By Marion Webb

Neurotechnology start-up Subsense came out of stealth with $17m in seed funding to develop a nonsurgical, nanoparticle-based brain-computer interface. Medtech Insight spoke with the firm’s new neurotech lead Cyril Eleftheriou about the technology and its potentially wide applications for treating Parkinson’s, epilepsy, inner speech decoding, and more.

(Subsense)

More from Interviews

More from AI