LSI 2025: Intuitive Surgical CEO Gary Guthart On da Vinci 5’s Force Feedback, Digital Coaching, ION Expansion, And Robotic Surgery’s Future
Medtech Insight sat down with Intuitive Surgical CEO Gary Guthart at the recent LSI USA conference to discuss the full launch of the new da Vinci 5 robotic system and planned digital enhancements. Guthart also offered his views on health care interoperability, AI regulation, outpatient surgeries, autonomous robots, and how the company is harnessing technology to shape the future of robotic surgery.