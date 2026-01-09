India’s Medtech Momentum Brings 10-12% Market Growth But Concerns About Stalling Progress in 2026

Industry Claims Regulatory Convergence But Tariffs And Localization Impetus Will Frame The Sector’s Fortunes In 2026.

 
• By Shubham Singh
  
perspectives 2026
Industry executives said 2025 marked an inflection year in which the Indian medical devices sector gaining clearer recognition as a strategic manufacturer, but said challenges around tariffs, and procurement continued to shape the operating environment. Picture Courtesy: Shutterstock

