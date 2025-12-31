Medtronic Faces Class I Recall As FDA Flags Heart Vent Catheter Performance Risk

A Class I Recall Places Medtronic’s Cardiac Catheter Manufacturing And Quality Controls Under Closer Scrutiny.

 
Medtronic said in its letter that no patient deaths have been reported until July 28 but warned that fatalities could occur if the device were to cause a complicated perforation of critical heart tissue that goes unnoticed or untreated.

